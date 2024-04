India started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a walk and stolen base in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to Milwaukee.

India, who was scratched from Monday's game after taking a batted ball off his leg during pregame warmups, returned to the lineup. All signs indicate the scratch was a precautionary move by manager David Bell. India played the field, batted leadoff and recorded his second steal, all of which indicates the leg is fine.