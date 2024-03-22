India started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's spring game against Seattle.

India was back at second base, a familiar home, after lining up at several positions during Cactus League action. The plan to convert him to a utility player is still active, but Matt McLain's shoulder injury could change India's role. McLain, who was set to be the primary second baseman this season, is getting a second opinion and possibly facing the specter of surgery. Pending the outcome of McLain's health situation, India could become the everyday second baseman, where he served as the team's primary starter in 2023.