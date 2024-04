Manager David Bell said India remains in the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers despite suffering an unspecified injury during batting practice, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

India appeared to get struck by a ball while some teammates were taking batting practice, but it's apparently not a serious injury. There remains a chance the 27-year-old is scratched closer to first pitch, but for now he's still penciled in to bat leadoff as the designated hitter.