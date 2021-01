The Reds are hopeful that De Leon can be a big contributor out of the bullpen after his dominant stretch in the Puerto Rican Winter League this winter, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

De Leon is out of options this spring, but the team was already excited about his progress at the their alternate training camp site last fall. He has former high prospect pedigree, but hasn't been able to stay healthy long enough to fulfill his talent expectations.