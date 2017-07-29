Shackelford was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

The 28-year-old returns for his second stint in the majors, replacing Zack Cozart (quad) on the roster. Shackelford spent just three days with Cincinnati after being called up in late June, but his numbers at Louisville this season (1.53 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 61:18 K:BB, 12 saves) suggest he's probably deserving of a longer look.