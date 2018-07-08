Reds' Luis Castillo: Allows three runs in no-decision
Castillo allowed three runs on six hits and two walks across four innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Cubs. He struck out three.
Castillo got into a bit of trouble in the second inning, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk to start the frame. He was spotted a one-run lead going into the fourth, but he gave that right back as the hosts scored on a pair of hits to tie the game. Castillo worked up to 83 pitches to escape the jam and wasn't brought back out as the game moved into the fifth. It was a disappointing outing for Castillo, who delivered one of his strongest starts of the season last time out, and he'll look to get back on track next weekend against the Cardinals.
