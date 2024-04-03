Castillo (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against Cleveland, allowing four runs on 10 hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.
Castillo's strikeout total was the only positive from Tuesday's loss as he surrendered double-digit hits for just the third time in his career. He was tagged by Bo Naylor for a two-run homer in the fourth frame. Castillo will look to find the elusive first win of 2024 next time out, tentatively lined up for Monday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Begins season with loss•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Powers through final spring start•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Called upon for Opening Day start•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Encouraged by early velocity•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Season ends on sour note•
-
Mariners' Luis Castillo: No help in loss•