Castillo (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against Cleveland, allowing four runs on 10 hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Castillo's strikeout total was the only positive from Tuesday's loss as he surrendered double-digit hits for just the third time in his career. He was tagged by Bo Naylor for a two-run homer in the fourth frame. Castillo will look to find the elusive first win of 2024 next time out, tentatively lined up for Monday against the Blue Jays.