Castillo (0-1) took the loss against Boston on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Castillo struck out two batters in a 1-2-3 first inning, but he didn't record any clean frames thereafter. The right-hander was stung by Rafael Devers' two-run homer in the third and followed by giving up a run in each of the next two frames. On a positive note, Castillo worked up to 91 pitches in his season debut and averaged 95.8 mph on his fastball, so he seems to be in good form despite the rough outing. He'll look to bounce back next week, as he is projected to make his next start at home against Cleveland.