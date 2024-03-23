Castillo allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a Cactus League spilt-squad tie with the Brewers on Friday. He struck out nine.

Castillo was tagged for an RBI double by Jake Bauers and a run-scoring single by Joey Wiemer in the fourth inning, but he was otherwise busy overpowering most of the other hitters put in front of him. The right-hander put together a successful spring that saw him post a 2-1 record, 2.95 ERA and 22:6 K:BB across 18.1 innings, and he'll be on the hill for Seattle in an Opening Day matchup against the Red Sox on Thursday.