Castill0 (2-4) picked up the win Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out six.

Castillo had issues keeping the ball inside the park Thursday, allowing solo home runs to Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Smith in the first and fourth innings, respectively. He's now allowed a long ball in four of his six starts this season but has churned out three straight quality starts. During that stretch, Castillo owns a 1.89 ERA and a 24:3 K:BB across 19.0 innings.