Castillo allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out a batter over four innings Friday against the Twins. He didn't factor into the decision.

Castillo allowed at least four runs and gave up multiple homers for a third consecutive start, and he's also failed to complete five innings in each of those outings. He's made five starts since joining the White Sox after the trade deadline, but the numbers have been far from ideal -- he owns a 6.45 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and a 2.8 HR/9 across 22.1 innings over that stretch. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Astros.