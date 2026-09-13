Castillo allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings of relief in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Saturday.

Castillo handled the largest workload for the White Sox in this game, but it amounted to a bullpen game in the end. Castillo has allowed at least three runs in each of his last five appearances, giving up 21 runs (20 earned) over 18 innings in that span. He's at a 5.67 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 111:43 K:BB through 128.2 innings over 27 games (23 starts) this season. It's not yet clear if he'll start or work out of the bullpen in his next outing, which is projected to be at home versus the Tigers.