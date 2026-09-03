Castillo (4-11) took the loss Thursday against the Astros, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.

It was another rough outing for Castillo, who gave up a two-run homer to Jose Altuve in the first inning before the Astros put up a four spot in the third. Castillo's failed to get through five innings in any of his last four starts -- he's given up 17 earned runs on 30 hits in just 15.1 innings in that span. The 33-year-old Castillo's ERA is up to 5.57 across 126 innings between the White Sox and Mariners this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Pirates at home his next time out.