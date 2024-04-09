Castillo (0-3) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk across 5.0 innings against Toronto. He struck out six.

Castillo turned in another poor start, yielding four earned runs for a third straight appearance. The 31-year-old has endured a minor dip in velocity once again to begin 2024, dropping from 96.2 mph to 95.4 mph after sitting around 97 mph for most of his career. If there's any silver lining to his slow opening to the season, it would be that Castillo hasn't seen a dropoff in strikeout rate (10.3 K/9). He'll look to turn things around Sunday in a homestand against the Cubs.