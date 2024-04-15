Castillo (0-4) took the loss Sunday against the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits in six innings. He struck out nine.

Castillo had his best outing of the early season but failed to get much run support to put him in line for a win. The Cubs scored on him in the opening frame before Michael Busch connected on a no-doubter to right field in the fourth to give them a 3-0 cushion. Still, it was the first time Castillo managed to reach six innings this year and issue zero free passes while striking out a season-high nine batters, as he seems to be trending in the right direction. He'll be in search of his first win his next time out, which currently projects to be on the road against the Rockies.