Castillo (1-4) earned the win Saturday, shutting out the Rockies over seven innings while allowing two hits and one walk. He struck out nine.

Castillo ran through the Rockies' lineup Saturday, retiring 11 of the first 12 batters he faced while never allowing a runner to reach second base over his seven innings of work. It marked the right-hander's second quality start in a row after giving up four earned runs in each of his first three outings to open the season. Castillo is certainly trending in the right direction following the rocky start and now sports an outstanding 31:3 K:BB in April (four starts).