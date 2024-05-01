Castillo (3-4) earned the win over Atlanta on Tuesday, tossing seven shutout innings while allowing just three hits and a walk. He struck out seven.

Castillo was dominant once again en route to his third consecutive win. He registered 20 whiffs with 10 of those coming from his fastball and did not give up an extra-base knock. It's safe to say that Castillo is rounding back into ace form. Over his last four starts, he's posted a 1.38 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB in 26 innings while allowing a .174 opponent batting average over that span. The 31-year-old will look to keep it rolling in a projected road start against the red-hot Twins next week.