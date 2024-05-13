Castillo (4-5) picked up the win over the Athletics on Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight over six innings.

Both runs allowed by Castillo came via the long ball, with Max Schuemann and Abraham Toro taking him deep in consecutive innings. Aside from that, Castillo limited the damage to just base hits and tossed his sixth straight quality start, which now puts him in a tie for fifth-most in baseball. Castillo now owns a 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 64:11 K:BB in 54.1 innings and lines up to face the Orioles on the road next weekend.