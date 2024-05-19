Castillo did not factor into the decision Saturday in Baltimore, permitting two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out two.

The four walks were a season high and the two strikeouts were by far a season low for Castillo. He still managed a seven straight quality start, though, keeping his team in it before the Mariners' offense rallied late. It's the first no-decision of the season for Castillo, who is just 4-5 in spite of a 3.28 ERA, including a 2.01 mark across his last seven outings.