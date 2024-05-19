Share Video

Castillo did not factor into the decision Saturday in Baltimore, permitting two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out two.

The four walks were a season high and the two strikeouts were by far a season low for Castillo. He still managed a seven straight quality start, though, keeping his team in it before the Mariners' offense rallied late. It's the first no-decision of the season for Castillo, who is just 4-5 in spite of a 3.28 ERA, including a 2.01 mark across his last seven outings.

