Castillo (3-5) yielded three runs on three hits over 6.2 innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Twins.

Castillo fired four shutout frames before the Twins broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning. He later was charged with two more runs in the seventh. Entering Monday's start, Castillo had turned in four straight outings with two or fewer earned runs allowed. He's factored into the decision in each of his eight starts and snapped his three-game winning streak Monday. Despite the up-and-down start to his season, Castillo has registered a solid 3.54 ERA with a 56:11 K:BB through 48.1 innings. His next start is currently projected to be at home against Oakland this weekend.