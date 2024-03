McLain (oblique) took groundballs Thursday after passing a series of tests that showed he's no longer dealing with the soreness issue, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The update also mentions McLain was scheduled for light swinging, but there were no details provided. The plan calls for the infielder to work with a mobility coach to become more flexible in his core. To this point, all updates on McLain's condition have been positive and suggest he'll be ready for Opening Day.