Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that "all of the options are on the table," including surgery, after McLain (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Wednesday. Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear as the full results of the MRI haven't been disclosed, but it's a concerning development after Bell initially downplayed the left shoulder soreness that scratched McLain from Monday's lineup. The 24-year-old's availability to begin the season is now up in the air, with a trip to the injured list being a distinct possibility, regardless of whether he requires surgery. McLain's status should be updated soon as he continues to be evaluated.