McLain went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 9-8 win over the Tigers.

McLain launched a pair of two-run homers in consecutive plate appearances -- in the fifth and seventh innings -- to bring the Reds back from an early 5-0 deficit. He emerged from an offensive malaise during Cincinnati's recently completed road trip, and McLain brought the offense home to Great American Ball Park on Friday. The second baseman has hit safely in five consecutive games, going 7-for-23 with four extra-base hits and five RBI.