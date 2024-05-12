Lodolo (3-2) took the loss Saturday versus the Giants, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings.

His line is deceptive -- Lodolo permitted all four runs in the first inning on a Matt Chapman grand slam. He also gave up two hits in the fourth, but Lodolo escaped that rough patch with no further damage. The southpaw started the season with just five runs allowed over his first four starts, but he's been tagged for four runs in each of his last two outings. He's now at a 3.34 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB through 35 innings over six starts this season. Lodolo will look to get back on track in his next start, a tough one that is tentatively scheduled to be on the road versus the Dodgers.