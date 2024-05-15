The Reds placed Lodolo on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left groin strain.

It's not clear whether Lodolo was injured during his most recent start Saturday versus the Giants or sometime since then, but either way, he's going to be on the shelf at least for the next couple weeks. The left-hander has been excellent this season, posting a 3.34 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB through 35 innings over six starts. Nick Martinez would appear to be the most likely candidate to fill Lodolo's spot in the rotation, which comes up again Thursday versus the Dodgers.