Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that Lodolo (groin) will throw an extended bullpen session within the next day or two, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Following the bullpen session, a plan will be mapped out for Lodolo's return. The left-hander had previously expressed optimism that he could be back from the 15-day injured list when first eligible on May 27, so it's possible he'll skip a rehab assignment and go right back into the Reds' rotation if things go well during the bullpen session.