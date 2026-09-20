Lodolo (3-6) took the loss against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout over seven innings.

Lodolo entered the sixth inning in a 2-2 tie before surrendering a solo shot to Michael Busch. It was an odd start for the southpaw, who needed just 90 pitches to complete seven frames for the second straight contest but generated only four swinging strikes while allowing 10 hard-hit balls. He owns a 5.04 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 80:44 K:BB across 103.2 innings this season and will finish his campaign at Toronto next weekend.