Lodolo did not factor into the decision Friday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings.

Lodolo gave up separate RBI doubles to Alejandro Kirk and Kazuma Okamoto in the first inning to put the Reds in an early deficit. Lodolo rebounded to keep the Blue Jays off the board over the next four frames, and he was in line for his fourth win of the season (and first since July 5 against the Orioles) before the Reds gave up four runs in the seventh inning. With the Reds eliminated from playoff contention, Lodolo will end the 2026 regular season with a 4.97 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 83:46 K:BB over 108.2 innings.