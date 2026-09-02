Lodolo didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings in a 4-3 victory over the Padres. He struck out five.

It was Lodolo's first quality start since July 5, and his best performance since returning from the IL in mid-August with a new grip on his breaking ball to try and avoid further blisters. Over five starts since being activated, the southpaw has stumbled to a 6.45 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 22.1 innings. Lodolo will try to build on Tuesday's effort in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the Dodgers.