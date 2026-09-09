Lodolo (3-4) allowed three runs on five hits, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out six over 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Lodolo wasn't able to dial in Tuesday, throwing just 54 of 97 pitches for strikes. In six starts since he returned from a finger injury, he's allowed 19 runs over 27 innings with a 25:11 K:BB and five hit batsmen. Plunkings have been a problem for Lodolo -- he's tied for fourth in the majors with 14 hit batsmen despite tossing the second-fewest innings among the top-10 pitchers in that area. Overall, Lodolo has struggled to a 5.12 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 75:38 K:BB through 89.2 innings this season. His next start is projected to be a rematch at home versus the Dodgers early next week.