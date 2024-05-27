Lodolo (groin) was activated from the 15-day injured list Monday ahead of his scheduled start against the Cardinals.

An extended bullpen session last Wednesday put Lodolo in the clear to return after the minimum, and without a rehab assignment. The left-hander has pitched brilliantly in between IL stints this season, posting a 3.34 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB over 35 innings. While he may not be available for 90-plus pitches right away in his return, there has been nothing to suggest Lodolo will face any major restrictions against St. Louis.