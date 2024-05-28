Lodolo (4-2) allowed a run on five hits over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out three and earning a win over St. Louis.

Aside from Paul Goldschmidt's first-inning solo shot, Lodolo kept the Cardinals quiet while cruising to a victory. It was Lodolo's first start since May 11 after a trip to the injured list due to a groin issue. Before that IL stint, he lost two straight starts while coughing up eight total runs through 11 innings. Lodolo now owns a 3.12 ERA with a 46:9 K:BB through seven starts. His next outing is lined up to be on the road against the Cubs.