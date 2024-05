Lodolo (groin) threw a successful extended bullpen session Wednesday and is set to throw off the mound again Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Assuming he comes out of Saturday's session without any hiccups, Lodolo will be set to return from the 15-day injured list to start against the Cardinals on Monday, the first day he'll be eligible for activation. The left-hander is working his way back from a left groin strain.