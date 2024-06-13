Lodolo (7-2) earned the win against the Guardians on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

After retiring the first three batters he faced, Lodolo had traffic on the bases all night but limited the damage to just two runs. Lodolo even hit two batters, but he was able to battle for his fourth consecutive win and third straight quality start. Despite two stints on the injured list, Lodolo has had a huge bounceback season and now owns a 2.93 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB through 10 starts. He tentatively lines up to face the Pirates next Monday.