Lodolo (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday, scattering three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Giants. He struck out three.

The southpaw delivered his third straight quality start to begin the season, and Lodolo has gone 15.2 straight innings without allowing an earned run. He hasn't yet been posting his usual strikeout numbers however, sporting an 8:1 K:BB through 18.2 frames to go along with his 0.96 ERA and 0.70 WHIP. Lodolo will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Mariners.