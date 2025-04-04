Lodolo (1-1) took the loss after giving up one run (none earned) on four hits and no walks in 6.2 innings Thursday against the Brewers. He struck out four.

Lodolo was excellent Thursday, tossing three shutout innings to begin the game before Sal Frelick opened the scoring with a fourth-inning single that went for an unearned run due to a Lodolo fielding error earlier in the frame. After hurling two more clean innings, Lodolo allowed two singles and was lifted with two outs in the seventh frame. The southpaw tentatively sets up for a matchup early next in San Francisco, where he'll carry a sharp 1.42 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB over 12.2 innings (two starts) to begin the campaign.