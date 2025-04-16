Lodolo did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win against Seattle. He allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 4.2 innings while striking out six.

Lodolo may have nightmares about Dylan Moore after Tuesday's outing; Moore went deep in the first and fifth innings, and added an RBI single in the second. Lodolo needed 90 pitches (60 strikes) and failed to record a quality start for the first time this season. Despite the hiccup, he owns a 2.31 ERA with a 14:2 K:BB through 23.1 innings. Lodolo is currently in line to start in Baltimore this weekend.