Lodolo (6-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings in a 3-2 victory over the Cubs. He struck out seven.

The left-hander delivered his second straight quality start and fourth of the season on 99 pitches (61 strikes), and the only real mistake Lodolo made resulted in a Dansby Swanson solo shot in the sixth inning. The seven Ks were the most Lodolo has managed in three starts since returning from a groin strain, but he's won all three of those outings with a 2.08 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Guardians.