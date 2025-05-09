Lodolo didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Atlanta after allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

Lodolo's seven punchouts fell just two short of his season high, and he didn't lend a free pass for the third time in eight starts this year. It was also an encouraging rebound effort from the left-hander, who surrendered a season-high six earned runs on 10 hits in his last start. Lodolo has proven to be a bit volatile this season, as he's fired at least six innings while conceding two runs or fewer on five occasions but yielded at least three runs and failed to get through the fifth frame in his other three outings. He boasts a 3.23 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB over 47.1 innings overall, and he'll sport plenty of fantasy upside versus the lowly White Sox in his next scheduled start.