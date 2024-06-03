Lodolo (5-2) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out three and earning a win over the Cubs.

Lodolo kept the Cubs off the board through four innings before they tallied a run in the fifth and sixth innings. He's allowed three runs over 11.1 innings while winning his last two starts since returning from the injured list. However, he's totaled just six punchouts during that span. On the year, Lodolo owns a 3.11 ERA with a 49:10 K:BB through 46.1 frames. His next start is projected to be a rematch with the Cubs at home.