Lodolo (groin) is hoping he will only require a minimum stay on the 15-day injured list, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lodolo was placed on the IL earlier Wednesday with a left groin strain. The pitcher revealed that he pitched with the injury during his last start but was hoping to make enough progress to take his next turn. That didn't happen, though, and so the decision was made to put him on the IL. He will have to show the necessary recovery in the coming days, but Lodolo expects to return when first eligible on May 27 against the Cardinals.