Lodolo (3-1) yielded four runs on four hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against Baltimore.

Lodolo got off to a rough start, coughing up three runs in the first inning. He held the Orioles in check afterward until Adley Rutschman knocked an RBI double in the fifth. Lodolo had allowed just five runs over 24 innings to begin his 2024 campaign before Sunday's hiccup. Despite the poor outing, he owns a 2.79 ERA with a 37:8 K:BB through five starts. He's currently in line to take the mound in San Francisco next weekend.