Lodolo (3-0) earned the win over San Diego on Monday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out 11 batters over seven innings.

Lodolo's outing got off to an inauspicious start when he gave up a home run to the first batter he faced (Jurickson Profar), but that would end up being the only hit given up by the 26-year-old hurler over seven frames. The southpaw finished with an impressive 22 whiffs and a season-high 11 punchouts, marking his second double-digit strikeout effort through four starts. Lodolo has given up one or zero runs in three of those appearances and is thriving thus far with a 1.88 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB over 24 innings.