Lodolo (2-0) earned the win Friday over the Angels, allowing one run on seven hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

While not as dominant as his first outing, Lodolo turned in an incredibly efficient performance against the Angels, needing just 80 pitches (57 strikes) to record his first quality start of the season. The 26-year-old southpaw has allowed just one run through his first 12 innings this year after he pitched to a 6.29 ERA across seven starts in an injury-plagued 2023 campaign. Lodolo is slated for a tougher matchup against the Phillies in his next outing.