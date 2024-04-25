Lodolo didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

After allowing just one run through his first two starts of the year, Lodolo struggled a bit Monday though he'd ultimately put together a respectable effort against a potent Philadelphia offense as the Reds rallied for a comeback win. Overall, the 26-year-old southpaw is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB across 17 innings. Lodolo's currently slated to face the Padres on the road in his next outing.