The Reds reinstated Lodolo (calf) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

A left calf injury has kept Lodolo on the injured list since the beginning of the year, but he will return to make his season debut Saturday against the White Sox. The 26-year-old southpaw made two starts during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville, surrendering five earned runs across 7.2 innings while striking out 10 batters and walking three. Carson Spiers was optioned to Louisville in a corresponding move.