Lodolo (1-0) earned the win over the White Sox on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 10 over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Lodolo was completely dominant in his return from the injured list, racking up 16 swings and misses on 91 pitches (62 strikes). The lefty showed a great feel for his looping curveball and looked nothing like a pitcher that just missed nearly a full calendar year of major-league action. He suffered a second stress reaction in his left tibia late last season and reported that he still did not feel 100 percent entering spring training, so the health concerns aren't going anywhere, but he appears to be all systems go for the time being. Lodolo lines up for a home start against the Angels next weekend.