Lodolo (back) won't throw for the next week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Lodolo had previously been expected to return from the injured list back on May 7, but those plans wound up being scrapped after he continued to feel sore. He played catch late last week, but that evidently didn't go well, either, so he'll rest for a week before the Reds determine a new timeline for his recovery. He'll need to build back up after that shutdown period, so he won't be in contention to return as soon as that week is over.