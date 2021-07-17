Senzel (knee) has started doing more baseball activities but still isn't expect back until early August, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He's still making his way, adding activities," manager David Bell said. "He's taking fly balls, taking ground balls, doing more and more... With only two weeks or so left in July, I'd expect all of those guys back in August."

Senzel is on the 60-day IL and could return as early as July 30th, but it appears to be more likely that he'll need a little more time beyond that.