Reds' Nick Senzel: Out again Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Senzel (hamstring) isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.
Senzel should still be considered day-to-day as he recovers from the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday. For now, Albert Almora is filling in at center field.
